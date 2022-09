Moon Landrieu remembered as a politician with a certain moral core NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Louisiana Sen. Mary Landrieu about her father, Moon Landrieu, who served as mayor of New Orleans in the 1970s and died on Monday at 92.

Obituaries Moon Landrieu remembered as a politician with a certain moral core Moon Landrieu remembered as a politician with a certain moral core Listen · 4:00 4:00 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Louisiana Sen. Mary Landrieu about her father, Moon Landrieu, who served as mayor of New Orleans in the 1970s and died on Monday at 92. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor