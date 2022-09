Quinta Brunson is the first Black woman to get 3 Emmy comedy nominations in 1 year Before creating ABC's Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson was a promising performer. Now she's made history as the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the Emmys comedy category.

Television Quinta Brunson is the first Black woman to get 3 Emmy comedy nominations in 1 year Quinta Brunson is the first Black woman to get 3 Emmy comedy nominations in 1 year Listen · 3:54 3:54 Before creating ABC's Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson was a promising performer. Now she's made history as the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the Emmys comedy category.