The people of Edinburgh reflect on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland. The people of Edinburgh — where the Queen's expected to lie at rest in the coming days — reflect on her legacy.

Europe The people of Edinburgh reflect on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II The people of Edinburgh reflect on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II Listen · 2:12 2:12 Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland. The people of Edinburgh — where the Queen's expected to lie at rest in the coming days — reflect on her legacy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor