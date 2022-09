The complicated history of the British commonwealth NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Matthew J. Smith, director of the Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery at University College London, about the commonwealth's complicated history.

World The complicated history of the British commonwealth The complicated history of the British commonwealth Listen · 4:59 4:59 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Matthew J. Smith, director of the Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery at University College London, about the commonwealth's complicated history. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor