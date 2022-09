A look at Chris Licht's first few months as CNN's chairman and CEO Chris Licht became CNN's chairman and CEO in May. A few months later, high-profile departures and arrivals may signal how he will lead the network.

Media A look at Chris Licht's first few months as CNN's chairman and CEO A look at Chris Licht's first few months as CNN's chairman and CEO Listen · 4:18 4:18 Chris Licht became CNN's chairman and CEO in May. A few months later, high-profile departures and arrivals may signal how he will lead the network. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor