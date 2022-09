Women's stories in Amazon's 'Rings of Power' take center stage NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rebecca Jennings about her essay in Vox, "In The Rings of Power, it's not horrifying to be a woman," about the role of women in the Lord of the Rings prequel series.

Television Women's stories in Amazon's 'Rings of Power' take center stage Women's stories in Amazon's 'Rings of Power' take center stage Listen · 7:41 7:41 NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rebecca Jennings about her essay in Vox, "In The Rings of Power, it's not horrifying to be a woman," about the role of women in the Lord of the Rings prequel series. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor