Mental Health A new mental health hotline is focusing on providing support to farmers and ranchers A new mental health hotline is focusing on providing support to farmers and ranchers Listen · 5:29 5:29 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Tara Haskins, health director at the healthcare-focused nonprofit AgriSafe, about a new suicide prevention hotline aimed to help agricultural workers.