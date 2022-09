How workplaces can support employees with long COVID NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Terri Rhodes of the Disability Management Employer Coalition about people with long COVID and the benefits of keeping them in the workforce.

Health How workplaces can support employees with long COVID How workplaces can support employees with long COVID Listen · 4:24 4:24 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Terri Rhodes of the Disability Management Employer Coalition about people with long COVID and the benefits of keeping them in the workforce. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor