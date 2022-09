What is 'executive privilege', the term at the center of the Mar-A-Lago legal battle? NPR's Scott Simon talks with Jonathan Shaub about the role of executive privilege in the legal battle over government documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Shaub teaches law at the University of Kentucky.

Politics What is 'executive privilege', the term at the center of the Mar-A-Lago legal battle? What is 'executive privilege', the term at the center of the Mar-A-Lago legal battle? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Jonathan Shaub about the role of executive privilege in the legal battle over government documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Shaub teaches law at the University of Kentucky. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor