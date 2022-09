How Biden's judicial record could affect the country's courts President Biden has appointed a record number of federal judges. NPR's Michel Martin asks former federal prosecutor and legal expert David Lat how those efforts could shape the courts for generations.

Politics How Biden's judicial record could affect the country's courts How Biden's judicial record could affect the country's courts Listen · 6:25 6:25 President Biden has appointed a record number of federal judges. NPR's Michel Martin asks former federal prosecutor and legal expert David Lat how those efforts could shape the courts for generations.