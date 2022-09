Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not Following the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, NPR's Michel Martin speaks with media critic Margaret Sullivan about threats to journalists and journalism.

Media Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not Listen · 7:08 7:08 Following the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, NPR's Michel Martin speaks with media critic Margaret Sullivan about threats to journalists and journalism. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor