Oliver Sim of 'The xx' is telling his own story with his first solo album Sim has been a member of the band since he was 15. Now he's making his solo debut with "Hideous Bastard."

Music Interviews Oliver Sim of 'The xx' is telling his own story with his first solo album Oliver Sim of 'The xx' is telling his own story with his first solo album Listen · 4:15 4:15 Sim has been a member of the band since he was 15. Now he's making his solo debut with "Hideous Bastard." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor