Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her Balmoral estate

Peter Summers/Getty Images
People gather in tribute as the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II passes by in Banchory, United Kingdom.
A cortege carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left her estate in northern Scotland on Sunday morning, on the way to Edinburgh.
The convoy carrying the Queen began slowly snaking through the hills and forests of the Scottish highlands. The route takes her through villages and towns which are expected to be lined by her subjects.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images
Flowers and pictures of the late Queen Elizabeth II are placed outside of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Scott Heppell/AP
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral.
Jon Super/AP
Members of the armed services march near St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Gamekeepers from the summer retreat Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne, carried the late sovereign's oak coffin from the castle's ballroom to a hearse. The hearse drove out of the gates of Balmoral past piles of flowers left by the public.
It will drive more than 100 miles to the south in Scotland's capital, Edinburgh, at the royal Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Peter Byrne /PA Images via Getty Images
Police officers wait for Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.
Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II covered with the Royal Standard of Scotland and a flowers is driven away from Balmoral Castle in Ballater.
On Monday, she'll be conveyed from the palace to nearby St. Giles Cathedral, to lie at rest, before being flown to London on Tuesday.
Over the weekend, the queen's eldest son was formally proclaimed the new monarch — King Charles III — at an accession ceremony.
"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me," he said.
Owen Humphreys /PA Images via Getty Images
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, leaving Balmoral as it begins its journey to Edinburgh.
