Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her Balmoral estate

Enlarge this image toggle caption Peter Summers/Getty Images Peter Summers/Getty Images

A cortege carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left her estate in northern Scotland on Sunday morning, on the way to Edinburgh.

The convoy carrying the Queen began slowly snaking through the hills and forests of the Scottish highlands. The route takes her through villages and towns which are expected to be lined by her subjects.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Scott Heppell/AP Scott Heppell/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jon Super/AP Jon Super/AP

Gamekeepers from the summer retreat Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thusrday after 70 years on the throne, carried the late sovereign's oak coffin from the castle's ballroom to a hearse. The hearse drove out of the gates of Balmoral past piles of flowers left by the public.

It will drive more than 100 miles to the south in Scotland's capital, Edinburgh at the royal Palace of Hollyroodhouse.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Peter Byrne /PA Images via Getty Images Peter Byrne /PA Images via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday she'll be conveyed from the palace to nearby St Giles Cathedral, to lie at rest, before being flown to London on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the queen's eldest son was formally proclaimed the new monarch — King Charles III — at an accession ceremony. "I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me" he said.