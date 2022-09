Rachel Aviv's new book 'Strangers to Ourselves' tackles mental health diagnoses NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with journalist Rachel Aviv about her book, "Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories that Make Us." It explores the lives of six people with mental illness.

Author Interviews Rachel Aviv's new book 'Strangers to Ourselves' tackles mental health diagnoses Rachel Aviv's new book 'Strangers to Ourselves' tackles mental health diagnoses Listen · 7:00 7:00 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with journalist Rachel Aviv about her book, "Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories that Make Us." It explores the lives of six people with mental illness. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor