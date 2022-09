Yes, you can make a quick and simple vegan meal. This chef shows you how Danny Bowien shares simple, tasty recipes from his new cookbook, "Mission Vegan: Wildly Delicious Food for Everyone."

Food Yes, you can make a quick and simple vegan meal. This chef shows you how Yes, you can make a quick and simple vegan meal. This chef shows you how Listen · 3:32 3:32 Danny Bowien shares simple, tasty recipes from his new cookbook, "Mission Vegan: Wildly Delicious Food for Everyone." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor