Nigeria is banning foreign actors and models from its ads as of Oct. 1 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Tolulope Kolade, founder of voiceover talent firm CodedVoiceovers, about Nigeria's decision to ban foreign talent in advertisements beginning next month.

Africa Nigeria is banning foreign actors and models from its ads as of Oct. 1 Nigeria is banning foreign actors and models from its ads as of Oct. 1 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Tolulope Kolade, founder of voiceover talent firm CodedVoiceovers, about Nigeria's decision to ban foreign talent in advertisements beginning next month. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor