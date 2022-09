Morning news brief Ukrainian forces reclaimed a wide swath of territory in the northeast. China's president will make his first trip out of China in over two years. U.S. states aim to lower the high cost of insulin.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:16 11:16 Ukrainian forces reclaimed a wide swath of territory in the northeast. China's president will make his first trip out of China in over two years. U.S. states aim to lower the high cost of insulin. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor