The last reactor at Europe's largest nuclear power plant has stopped Operations at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were fully stopped on Sunday as a safety precaution. Russia and Ukraine are accusing each other of shelling the plant.

Europe The last reactor at Europe's largest nuclear power plant has stopped The last reactor at Europe's largest nuclear power plant has stopped Listen · 3:40 3:40 Operations at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were fully stopped on Sunday as a safety precaution. Russia and Ukraine are accusing each other of shelling the plant. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor