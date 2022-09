Xi-Putin meeting marks a closer relationship between the 2 global powers President Xi Jinping is traveling outside China for the first time since the start of the pandemic. He'll meet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a security forum meeting in Uzbekistan.

