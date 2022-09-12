NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts followed a visit to a noisy bar at SXSW in Austin

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

Years ago at South by Southwest, NPR's Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson were straining to hear folk singer Laura Gibson at a noisy bar in Austin. They walked away unsatisfied. So they invited Gibson to perform at NPR's offices right at Boilen's desk - a sort of tiny concert, you might say. In the years since, the Tiny Desk has since hosted some of the biggest names in music. And later today, NPR Music releases its 1,000th Tiny Desk concert. Congratulations from MORNING EDITION.

