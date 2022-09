kNPR Music is about to release its 1,000 Tiny Desk Concert NPR's Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson were straining to hear folk singer Laura Gibson. They invited her to perform at NPR's headquarters at Boilen's desk. The 1,000 Tiny Desk Concert is out Monday.

