The story of a breed of tiny horses is one of those greatest stories rarely told The tiny Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, faced extinction decades ago, but on-going efforts aim to help the breed survive.

Animals The story of a breed of tiny horses is one of those greatest stories rarely told The story of a breed of tiny horses is one of those greatest stories rarely told Listen · 3:46 3:46 The tiny Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, faced extinction decades ago, but on-going efforts aim to help the breed survive. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor