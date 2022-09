DOJ and Trump attorneys offer names for an outside arbiter in FBI search case NPR's A Martínez talks to former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg about what a judge will consider when choosing who to appoint as a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

