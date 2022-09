The World's largest shipping line reroutes its ships to avoid hitting whales The endangered blue whale is found off the southern tip of Sri Lanka. Shipping vessels go right through their habitat and can hit and kill them. The Mediterranean Shipping Company changed its routes.

The World's largest shipping line reroutes its ships to avoid hitting whales The endangered blue whale is found off the southern tip of Sri Lanka. Shipping vessels go right through their habitat and can hit and kill them. The Mediterranean Shipping Company changed its routes.