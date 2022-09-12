A Little Bit Pregnant

This week on Invisibilia, could the rebrand of a familiar pill open up a new way to control fertility in a post-Roe America?

Featured in this episode:

"A Little Bit Pregnant? Productive Ambiguity and Fertility Research" by Suzanne O. Bell and Mary E. Fissell

"Exploring potential interest in missed period pills in two US states" by Wendy R. Sheldon, Meighan Mary, Lisa Harris, Katherine Starr, and Beverly Winikoff

"How to Do Fertility Control Like It's 1865" by Cari Sietstra and Wendy R. Sheldon

Dr. Michelle Drew, DNP, MPH, CNM, FNP-C, Executive and Clinical Director of the Ubuntu Black Family Wellness Collective

Khiara M. Bridges, Professor of Law at UC Berkeley School of Law

Learn more:

When Abortion Was a Crime by Leslie J. Reagan

"The Racist History of Abortion and Midwifery Bans" by Michele Goodwin

"A mixed-methods study exploring women's perceptions of terminology surrounding fertility and menstrual regulation in Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria" by Grace Sheehy, Elizabeth Omoluabi, Funmilola M. OlaOlorun, Rosine Mosso, Fiacre Bazié, Caroline Moreau and Suzanne O. Bell

"Out-of-clinic and self-managed abortion in Bangladesh: menstrual regulation provider perspectives" by Bonnie Crouthamel, Erin Pearson, Sarah Tilford, Samantha Hurst, Dipika Paul, Fahima Aqtar, Jay Silverman and Sarah Averbach

"The Legal Limbo of Menstrual Regulation" by Samantha Gogol Lint

"Put abortion pills into people's hands" by Joanna Erdman (opinion)

