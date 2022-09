Encore: Like sharks, rattlesnakes often inspire more fear than they deserve Rattlesnakes have a bad reputation in the West, often seen as a deadly fiend that we'd be better off without. However, much like sharks, they rarely kill and often inspire more fear than warranted.

Rattlesnakes have a bad reputation in the West, often seen as a deadly fiend that we'd be better off without. However, much like sharks, they rarely kill and often inspire more fear than warranted.