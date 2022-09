A campaign made it harder to access an anti-trans website linked to multiple suicides A recent campaign succeeded in diminishing the reach of a website that is notorious for harassing autistic and transgender people, and which has been linked to at least three suicides.

National A campaign made it harder to access an anti-trans website linked to multiple suicides A campaign made it harder to access an anti-trans website linked to multiple suicides Listen · 8:02 8:02 A recent campaign succeeded in diminishing the reach of a website that is notorious for harassing autistic and transgender people, and which has been linked to at least three suicides. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor