A dental hygienist shortage has dentist offices struggling to schedule patients Across the country, dentists are having a hard time scheduling all their patients because they don't have enough help from dental hygienists. Many hygienists left the field over the last few years.

Health A dental hygienist shortage has dentist offices struggling to schedule patients A dental hygienist shortage has dentist offices struggling to schedule patients Listen · 3:54 3:54 Across the country, dentists are having a hard time scheduling all their patients because they don't have enough help from dental hygienists. Many hygienists left the field over the last few years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor