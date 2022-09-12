Accessibility links
The Primaries Are Almost Over: What's Next? : 1A Primary season is wrapping up and we're two months away from the November midterm elections that will decide which party will take control of the House and Senate.

This year's primaries have featured both the surprising and the expected.

In Kansas, voters voted against an amendment that would make abortion illegal in the state. Wyoming, Rep. Liz Cheney — a Republican and member of the Jan. 6 committee — lost her race without much fanfare.

And so far, according to a recent tally from NPR, 91 percent of Trump-backed candidates have won their open primaries.

We discuss what this means for the fate of the parties in November. We also look at what this political moment can tell us about the future of the country.

A sign reading "This Way To Vote" is displayed outside the Old Wilson Schoolhouse Community Center in Wilson as Wyoming holds its Republican primary election. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

A sign reading "This Way To Vote" is displayed outside the Old Wilson Schoolhouse Community Center in Wilson as Wyoming holds its Republican primary election.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

In Kansas, voters sent a strong message in favor of abortion rights after rejecting an amendment that would make it illegal in the state.

Last month in Wyoming, Rep. Liz Cheney — a Republican and member of the Jan. 6 committee — lost her race without much fanfare.

And so far, 91 percent of Trump-backed candidates have won their open primaries. Some 40 percent of those challengers have beat incumbents. That's according to a recent tally from NPR.

What does this all mean for the fate of the parties in November? And what can this political moment tell us about the future of the country?

The Cook Political Report's Jessica Taylor, Latinovation and Dewey Square Group's Maria Cardona, and republican strategic consultant Rina Shah join us for the conversation.

