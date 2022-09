Morning news brief Ukraine reclaims more territory as its counteroffensive gains momentum. The Justice Department issues new subpoenas in the Jan. 6 investigation. Thousands of nurses strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:44 10:44 Ukraine reclaims more territory as its counteroffensive gains momentum. The Justice Department issues new subpoenas in the Jan. 6 investigation. Thousands of nurses strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor