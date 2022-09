Advocates call on U.S. to help flooded Pakistan in the name of climate justice NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Huma Yusuf, columnist for the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, about climate justice following the flooding that put one third of Pakistan under water.

Asia Advocates call on U.S. to help flooded Pakistan in the name of climate justice
Listen · 6:52