Obituaries Remembering jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis who has died at age 87 Remembering jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis who has died at age 87 Listen · 2:25 2:25 Legendary jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis was propelled to fame with his trio's 1965 hit — "The 'In' Crowd." The Grammy-winning Chicago pianist, composer and radio host died peacefully in his home Monday.