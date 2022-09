Ideas that make up critical race theory have been around long before it got its name NPR's A Martinez talks to Kimberle Crenshaw, who coined the term "critical race theory," about anti-racism and why she believes it must be part of American discourse.

Race Ideas that make up critical race theory have been around long before it got its name Ideas that make up critical race theory have been around long before it got its name Listen · 7:00 7:00 NPR's A Martinez talks to Kimberle Crenshaw, who coined the term "critical race theory," about anti-racism and why she believes it must be part of American discourse. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor