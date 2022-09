Requests for info on 2020's election hinders local officials ahead of midterms The midterms are just weeks away, but for some the battle over the 2020 presidential race rages on. Conservative activists are asking for 2020 voting documents from officials in Ohio and elsewhere.

National Requests for info on 2020's election hinders local officials ahead of midterms Requests for info on 2020's election hinders local officials ahead of midterms Audio will be available later today. The midterms are just weeks away, but for some the battle over the 2020 presidential race rages on. Conservative activists are asking for 2020 voting documents from officials in Ohio and elsewhere. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor