Contraband cheese will cost a woman trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico $1,000 Officials at a Texas border crossing found the cheese hidden under a blanket in the backseat of a woman's car. She had declared 10 wheels of cheese, but agents found 50 more.

Food Contraband cheese will cost a woman trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico $1,000 Contraband cheese will cost a woman trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico $1,000 Listen · 0:27 0:27 Officials at a Texas border crossing found the cheese hidden under a blanket in the backseat of a woman's car. She had declared 10 wheels of cheese, but agents found 50 more. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor