Mo Amer's journey from selling knockoff Versace to a show on Netflix

Mo Amer is a legend of the Palestinian-American Houston, Texas comedy scene, and not just because, as far as we know, he's the only Palestinian-American comic to come out of Houston Texas. He has a new show on Netflix called Mo.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Peter Sagal: I have been enjoying your show tremendously. It just so happens that you appeared on the show Ramy with your friend and collaborator, and now Ramy Youssef is collaborating with you on your show, which is cool. We had Ramy on the show and I asked him what the difference was between himself in real life and his character, and he said, "Well, it's me if I had no talent." So I was wondering if you would say the same about Mo in Mo.

Mo Amer: Well Mo in Mo is a case of like, what if I never found stand-up comedy? And that's the difference. It's trying to explore what that world would look like.

Right, so I'm assuming, I haven't watched the whole thing, but I'm assuming that in the end he does become a stand-up comic, tours with Dave Chapelle and everything's cool.

That would be a hell of a twist but it certainly does not!

When I watched Ramy, I was like, okay, I get that because Ramy in his show is kind of a sad sack, he doesn't know what he's doing with his life, he's got a dead end job, et cetera. I really love your character because he seems great. For example, there is a sequence in an early episode in which you are selling knockoff merchandise out of a trunk of a car. And I'm like, I would buy what that man is selling. You are really good at that.

And so did a lot of people when I was a teenager, I sold a lot of fake merchandise.

I was going to ask you, can you do that? You were that good at getting people to buy knockoff brands?

The way I would do it is that I would put on some fake Versace sunglasses, and when someone was intrigued by them, I'd be like "Hey, it's my last one!" And then once they bought it, I would put on another pair of sunglasses.

So you were like, supporting your stand-up by selling knockoff things out of your trunk.

Just for a brief time, okay!

I work for public radio, dude. I'm always looking for a side hustle! So you're 14 years old, you're essentially a refugee, you're undocumented, you're in Houston, Texas and you stand-up on some comedy stage somewhere. And what do you do? What was your first act like?

Well, it was in my English class. I was skipping school[...] and my English teacher is the one who brought me back shortly after my father passed away. And she said "If you stop skipping school, I'll let you do stand up in class every Friday, all you have to do is just mix in some Shakespeare and I'm okay with it."

That is some amazing pedagogy, as we like to say at NPR. Can you remember any of your early Shakespeare-related routines?

I can't remember anything, I wing everything. I'm winging this right now!

Early on in our various wars in the Mideast, you volunteered to go out there and entertain the troops. Why did you do that? What inspired you to do it?

You know, so many times early on in my career, people told me I should change my name. "You're so talented if you only weren't, you know, you." I was like, what? So I had all this fear about being myself. So I said [that] the best way to break that is to go in a war zone in front of U.S. troops and say, "Hey, guys, my name is Mo, it's short for Mohammed, surprise b****es!"

There is this moment in your show, where your character pulls out a little vial of olive oil and somebody says "Are you carrying around a little vial of olive oil?" And you're like, "Yeah, the people carry hot sauce. Here's my olive oil." Do you, the actual Mo Amer, carry around a little vial of Palestinian olive oil?

Correct.

So you have one within arms reach right now?

I have it in my bag. Yeah, a little bottle of olive oil. We get shipments every six months from my family back home.

So you carry this around with you when you're, like, at someone's house and they put out some, like, you know, cheap olive oil and pita. Do you like, subtly reach into your pocket and have that instead?

Oh no, I'm not that guy. I definitely berate them immediately.

