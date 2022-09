Inflation was hotter than expected in August Inflation in August was worse than expected, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to continue to lift interest rates aggressively in order to bring prices under control.

Economy Inflation was hotter than expected in August Inflation was hotter than expected in August Listen · 3:57 3:57 Inflation in August was worse than expected, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to continue to lift interest rates aggressively in order to bring prices under control. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor