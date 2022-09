Ukrainian delegation rallies Washington for support NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Ukrainian activist Hanna Hopko about her efforts leading a civil society delegation in Washington trying to lobby lawmakers to send more aid and weapons to Ukraine.

