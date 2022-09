Jazz icon Dianne Reeves 'lost her breath' as Sheryl Lee Ralph sang her song at Emmys NPR's Juana Summers talks with Dianne Reeves, whose song "Endangered Species" was sung by Sheryl Lee Ralph when she accepted an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.

