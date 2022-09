Kenya has a new president after a more transparent — but still contentious — election Kenya has inaugurated William Ruto as president. The Christian leader has humble roots as a chicken seller.

Kenya has inaugurated William Ruto as president. The Christian leader has humble roots as a chicken seller.