Thousands of nurses in Minnesota go on strike over better working conditions NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Chris Rubesch, first vice president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, about why thousands of nurses are on strike for better work conditions.

Health Care Thousands of nurses in Minnesota go on strike over better working conditions Thousands of nurses in Minnesota go on strike over better working conditions Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Chris Rubesch, first vice president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, about why thousands of nurses are on strike for better work conditions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor