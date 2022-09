The Navy arson trial for the burning of USS Bonhomme Richard will soon start More than two years after fire destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, the arson trial is set to get underway. The Navy continues to unravel why the fire became one of its worst peace-time disasters.

