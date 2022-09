Ken Starr, the independent counsel who investigated Clinton, has died at 76 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with journalist Michael Isikoff about the death of Ken Starr, who became a household name for investigating then-President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky.

National