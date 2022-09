Ukraine's southern coast is enduring non-stop Russian bombardment Few Ukrainian cities have suffered as much Russian bombardment as Mykolaiv, near the coveted port of Odesa. Targeted strikes led the authorities to round up suspected collaborators.

