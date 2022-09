A far-right party in Sweden has grown more influential in recent years NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to correspondent Charlie Duxbury of Politico Europe, about the rise of the Sweden Democrats, from a neo-Nazi group to an influential political party after Sunday's elections.

