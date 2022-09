Mourners are asked to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace As part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, she appeared in a skit with an animated Paddington Bear. Both said they kept a marmalade sandwich on hand for emergencies.

Europe Mourners are asked to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace Mourners are asked to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace Listen · 0:27 0:27 As part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, she appeared in a skit with an animated Paddington Bear. Both said they kept a marmalade sandwich on hand for emergencies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor