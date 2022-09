Illinois now requires media literacy instruction in its high school curriculum NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Yonty Friesem of Columbia College Chicago about a new law in Illinois that requires high school students to receive lessons on media literacy.

Education Illinois now requires media literacy instruction in its high school curriculum Illinois now requires media literacy instruction in its high school curriculum Listen · 5:03 5:03 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Yonty Friesem of Columbia College Chicago about a new law in Illinois that requires high school students to receive lessons on media literacy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor