Ukrainians in a recently liberated area talk about their life under Russian control The rural town of Balaklia was liberated as part of Ukraine's recent counteroffensive against Russia in the east. NPR was among the first group of journalists to go there.

Europe Ukrainians in a recently liberated area talk about their life under Russian control Ukrainians in a recently liberated area talk about their life under Russian control Listen · 3:08 3:08 The rural town of Balaklia was liberated as part of Ukraine's recent counteroffensive against Russia in the east. NPR was among the first group of journalists to go there. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor