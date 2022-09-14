Rabies warning issued after a North Dakota woman carried her raccoon into a bar

The bartender told The Bismarck Tribune that she eventually got the woman to leave. State health officials advise anyone bitten or in contact with the animal to seek testing — in case of rabies.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We have a setup line for this joke - a raccoon walks into a bar. Except it was no joke when a North Dakota woman really carried her raccoon into a bar. The bartender tells the Bismarck Tribune she eventually got the woman to leave. But health officials are advising anyone bitten or in contact to seek testing in case of rabies. So a revised joke - a raccoon walks into a bar and says, what's your problem? I'm wearing a mask. It's MORNING EDITION.

